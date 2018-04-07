Police release boyfriend after Esther Gondwe died on drug overdose 

Malawi Police in Blantyre have released a man who was arrested at a lodge where he slept with his girlfriend a medical doctor Esther Gondwe who died in the lodge room after drug overdose.

Blantyre police spokesman Augustine Nkhwazi said postmorterm at Queens Elizabeth Hospital revealed Gondwe had died of drug overdose.

He said the police found 381 used syringes and drugs after a search in the room.

The police publicist said Gondwe left her boyfriend on bed and locked herself in a toilet room where she was discovered dead early in the morning.

