Malawi Police in Blantyre have released a man who was arrested at a lodge where he slept with his girlfriend a medical doctor Esther Gondwe who died in the lodge room after drug overdose.
Blantyre police spokesman Augustine Nkhwazi said postmorterm at Queens Elizabeth Hospital revealed Gondwe had died of drug overdose.
He said the police found 381 used syringes and drugs after a search in the room.
The police publicist said Gondwe left her boyfriend on bed and locked herself in a toilet room where she was discovered dead early in the morning.
3 Comments on "Police release boyfriend after Esther Gondwe died on drug overdose "
She submitted fake data
Inu !!!! Esther was not a medical doctor! She was a fake PhD holder of which she was stripped when it was discovered that she submitted data for her thesis
Addiction kills, the best solution is to refrain from such a behaviour.