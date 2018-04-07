Police release boyfriend after Esther Gondwe died on drug overdose 

April 7, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Blantyre have released a man  who  was arrested at a lodge where he slept with his girlfriend a medical doctor Esther Gondwe who died in the lodge room after drug overdose.

Esther Gondwe: Died of drug overdoze

Blantyre police spokesman Augustine Nkhwazi said postmorterm at Queens Elizabeth Hospital revealed Gondwe had died of  drug overdose.

He said the police found 381 used syringes and drugs after a search in the  room.

The police publicist said Gondwe left her boyfriend on bed and locked herself in a toilet room where she was discovered dead early in the morning.

3 Comments on "Police release boyfriend after Esther Gondwe died on drug overdose "

Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

She submitted fake data

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Inu !!!! Esther was not a medical doctor! She was a fake PhD holder of which she was stripped when it was discovered that she submitted data for her thesis

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
JOHN TEBULO
Guest
JOHN TEBULO

Addiction kills, the best solution is to refrain from such a behaviour.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

