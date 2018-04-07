Malawi govt under pressure to effect Escom reforms over US warning

April 7, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Government is under severe pressure to effect reforms at  Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom)  and tackle corruption seriously   after threats from the US to withdraw the US$350m Millennium Challenge Account if the issues are not addressed.

US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer:  Second phase funding will depend if the issues raised have been addressed

The US wants the government to remove the Democratic  Progressive Party (DPP) dominated  board, tackle chronic graft at the power utility state company and the introduction of tariffs which should  be economically viable.

The US ambassador  to Malawi  Virginia Palmer has since threatened the withdrawal of the second phase of the MCC if the issues are not addressed.

“Malawi will obviously complete the first phase but the second phase funding will depend if the issues raised have been addressed,” said Palmer.

There have been wide reports of corruption in the procurement of materials for the MCC.

The US has also openly said the DPP  dominated boards at Escom and Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) is a contributor to the inefficiencies at the two institutions.

The MCC project aims to improve the energy sector especially in the distribution of electricity.

The government is yet to respond to Palmer’s comments.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Malawi govt under pressure to effect Escom reforms over US warning"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jimmy
Guest
Jimmy

The government has to act on the request, not commenting as such.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Knowing the arrogance of our President he will just dismiss US utterances and tell them to pack up and go instead of listening to voice of reason. Mr President, all these voices can’t be wrong and you are the only one who is correct.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes