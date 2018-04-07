Malawi teen boys jailed for raping mother: Court sentences SDA church elder for sex assualt on minor

A court in Mwanza has sentenced two teenage boys to six years each imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 40 year old mother.

Mwanza first grade magistrate Ronwell Mangazi said the teenagers deserved the lengthy custodial sentence because of the nature of their crime.

The two boys have since started serving their sentence.

In Ntcheu, a magistrate court there has sentenced a 60 year old church elder to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a nine year old girl.

Yonas Kadammanja, who hails from chief Kwataine’s area in Ntcheu was arrested after he defiled the girl relation.

He is a church elder with Seventh Day Apostolic Church.

Assistant public relations officer for Ntcheu police Andrew Kamanga said Kadammanja had been defiling the girl at least three times.

