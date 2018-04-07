Pictorial for Gateway Shopping Mall concert

Clients and customers of the Gateway Shopping Mall in Lilongwe’s Area 47 including some members from the surrounding communities had a pleasant surprise on Easter Monday, when the country’s largest shopping mall hosted an Easter Concert on its open grounds. The concert included performances by The Marvelous Deeds, United 4 Worship, Lilongwe Community Choir and Faith Mussa. Nyasa Times captured some of the highlights of the concert through the camera lens:

