Msaka hands over desks to Pirimiti Boys Primary School

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka on Thursday handed over 90 desks to Pirimiti Boys Primary School in Zomba where 877 learners will no longer have to sit on the floor.

He presented the desks just three days after Member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala, Peter Bvalani asked government to consider providing the school with desks during a rally President Peter Mutharika addressed on Easter Monday in the area.

The Minister said it is the obligation of the DPP-led government to improve education quality by ensuring that learners have access to quality education in an amiable environment.

Msaka asked parents to send children to school and encouraged local leaders to put in place by-laws which could discipline all parents and guardians that influence and tolerate school dropout.

He said government has an obligation to ensure that all primary school learners attain secondary education.

“We should no longer be talking about adult literacy programme this time around,” the Minister said, adding that time has come when every child should go to school.

Receiving the desks, Bvalani commended the President for responding to the request with speed, saying the leadership had demonstrated its commitment towards improving education standards.

Pirmiti Boys Primary School was established in 1949 and has 18 teachers against the current enrolment of 1, 132, according to the school’s head teacher, Joseph Kajiya.

He said apart from the desks the school needs one additional classroom block and seven staff houses to ensure that teachers stay closer to the school.

“We need a staff room, a library and toilets to improve quality education,” Kajiya said.

