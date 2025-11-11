Zambia Dismisses Fake Reports, Confirms Maize Export Deal with Malawi Still On

The Zambian government has dismissed as false recent reports suggesting that it had cancelled its maize export agreement with Malawi, affirming that the deal remains firmly in place.

In an official statement dated November 11, 2025, Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, emphasized that relations between Zambia and Malawi remain strong, guided by mutual cooperation and regional solidarity.

Mweetwa expressed deep concern over the circulation of a forged letter allegedly signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe, and a fake article falsely attributed to the Daily Nation newspaper, both claiming that Zambia had withdrawn from the maize export deal.

He clarified that matters of maize trading fall strictly under the Ministry of Agriculture, not the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“The government wishes to make it clear that the documents and claims being circulated are a product of deliberate misinformation and malicious propaganda,” read part of the statement.

Mweetwa further warned that Zambia’s laws on cyber abuse and fake news will be strictly enforced against those spreading false information.

“The public is reminded that Zambia has clear laws governing the abuse of cyberspace, and those found spreading false information will be dealt with accordingly,” he stressed.

The clarification puts to rest growing speculation, reaffirming that Zambia’s maize export partnership with Malawi remains strong and uninterrupted.

