NBM Donates K300 Million to Government Food Relief Response

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has partnered with the Malawi Government in its efforts to assist hunger-stricken households by donating K300 million towards the national food relief response programme.

Minister of Finance, Joseph Mwanamveka, received the donation on Tuesday and described it as the largest single contribution made so far by a financial institution towards the ongoing response. He hailed the support as timely, saying it will play a critical role in safeguarding the lives of vulnerable Malawians during the lean season.

“Today, we are not merely witnessing a donation ceremony. We are reaffirming our collective commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of Malawians most affected by food shortages,” said Mwanamveka.

He further conveyed appreciation on behalf of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the government, and the people of Malawi, applauding the NBM Board, management, and staff for what he described as a “generous and impactful contribution.”

Malawi continues to face climate-induced shocks that threaten food security and economic stability. The lean season, which runs from October to March, poses significant hardships, particularly in rural communities. The 2025/2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme is estimated to require K209.4 billion (approximately USD 119.59 million) to support food distribution and cash transfers to vulnerable households.

The programme was first launched in Machinga on November 1, 2025 and has since rolled out to Neno and Salima, with the Northern Region launch set to follow soon.

Speaking during the handover, NBM Board Chairperson Dr. Grant Kabango reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting national development and humanitarian efforts.

“As National Bank of Malawi, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government and the people of Malawi to ensure that no Malawian goes to bed hungry,” said Dr. Kabango. “Our success as a bank is inseparable from the well-being of the communities we serve. When communities thrive, we thrive; and when they face challenges, it is our moral and social duty to act.”

He emphasized that the contribution is a demonstration of NBM’s belief in corporate citizenship as a core part of its identity and national responsibility.

“Our support today is not merely charity, but a continued investment in a resilient and food-secure Malawi,” he added.

