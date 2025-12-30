Zambia Maize Deal Finally Delivers, Boosting Malawi’s Food Security

After weeks of anticipation, Malawi’s landmark maize import agreement with Zambia has officially swung into action, marking a major step forward in securing national food supplies and stabilising maize prices.

The $77 million (about K134.8 billion) deal has now moved from paper to practice, with the first trucks expected to start arriving in Malawi this weekend.

Transporters Association of Malawi spokesperson Frank Banda confirmed yesterday that 50 local transporters have been mobilised to haul up to 100 000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize from Chipata in eastern Zambia to National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) silos in Lilongwe. Zambian transporters will carry the remaining portion of the consignment.

“Our trucks have already started leaving for Chipata after being cleared by NFRA,” said Banda. “We expect maize to start entering the country this weekend. The agreement gives us 30 days to complete delivery, but we are working hard to finish earlier.”

The activation of the deal follows its formal signing on October 22, 2025, in Lilongwe by the two countries’ ministers of agriculture, after it was sealed at presidential level by Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika and Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema in September. The process had earlier slowed down due to delays in Malawi remitting the required 40 percent advance payment, but those hurdles have now been fully resolved.

Importantly, Banda assured the public that all transport arrangements and payments are being handled through the World Bank, eliminating concerns about delays or disputes with transporters. This has allowed operations to begin smoothly and with confidence.

While official figures are yet to clarify whether the full 200 000MT will be delivered under the current financing, sources indicate that about $45 million (approximately K78.7 billion) has already been paid, enough to secure roughly 100 000MT. Authorities say further details will be communicated as deliveries progress.

The maize imports are expected to bring much-needed relief to Malawians facing high food prices. Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Roza Fatchi Mbilizi previously stated that maize from Zambia would enable government to sell grain at prices below K50 000 per 50kg bag, easing pressure on households.

Consumer groups have welcomed the development. Consumers Association of Malawi executive director John Kapito said the arrival of Zambian maize will increase market supply, give consumers more buying options and allow government to review prices at State trader Admarc, which recently raised maize prices to K65 000 per 50kg bag.

In another positive move for farmers and food security, NFRA has announced that it will resume buying local maize across the country from December 31, 2025. In a statement issued last evening, NFRA said it will purchase maize at K1 100 per kilogramme, equivalent to K55 000 per 50kg bag, at all designated depots nationwide.

Together, the Zambia maize imports and renewed local purchases signal a coordinated effort by government to stabilise maize supply, protect farmers’ incomes and ensure that Malawians have reliable access to the country’s staple food in the coming months.

