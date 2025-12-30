Chiradzulu District Reels from Devastating Storm: 597 Households Affected

The District Commissioner for Chiradzulu, Smith Mnenula, reports that 597 households have been affected by the heavy rains and strong winds that hit the district from December 26 to 28, leaving communities grappling with the aftermath.

Many houses were destroyed or damaged, resulting in three people being injured and taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment, highlighting the human toll of the disaster.

The area of Senior Chief Likoswe has been hit the hardest, with 257 households affected, followed by Senior Chief Kadewere with 189, Chief Chitera with 83, and Chief Mpunga with 68, underscoring the widespread impact.

Mnenula says the Chiradzulu District Council is working to provide initial assistance to the affected households and is appealing for support from organizations and well-wishers, highlighting the need for collective effort.

Patrick Mulinga, the District Disaster Management Affairs Officer, assures that everything is being done to reach the affected households, offering reassurance of a coordinated response.

Of the 597 affected households, 220 are headed by men, 377 by women, and four by children, highlighting the vulnerability of affected households.

The people of Chiradzulu are counting on support and assistance to rebuild their lives and restore their livelihoods, as the district struggles to cope with the aftermath of the devastating storm.

