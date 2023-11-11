Zambian faces criminal charges for connecting Malawians to Zambia DSTV

A Zambian is facing criminal charges in Lilongwe for aillegally connecting Malawians to DSTV Zambia.

Police have identified the suspect as Musanide Tembo from Lusaka.

Tembo, who has been granted police bail, was found with a satellite network finder and a screwdriver, and the gadgets are reportedly being inspected by Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma).

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the suspect was taken to Area 3 police by some Gotv officials.

“We were told that what the suspect was doing was doing business on behalf of DStv Zambia which is a copyright infringement.. ,so we are still investigating the matter to establish if there is an offence or not,” said Chigaru.

DSTV pulled out of Malawi some months ago due to disagreements with Malawi Regulatory Authority (Macra).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!