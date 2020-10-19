Zameer Karim going to court soon, Minister assures Malawians 

Home Affairs Minister Richard Chimwendo has assured the nation that the K2.7 billion Malawi Police Service (MPS) food rations deal case involving businessperson Zameer Karim and two senior police officers will go to court soon.

The three—Karim, Commissioner of Police Innocent Bottoman and Senior Superintendent Grant Kachingwe—are accused of conspiring to use public office for the advantage of Karim, trading as Pioneer Investments, to arbitrarily obtain K2.7 billion from Malawi Government.

The trio was arrested in December 2018 following revelations of suspected dubious transactions in the food rations contract.

Minister Chimwendo Banda assured that the graft-busting body was set to prosecute the case.

He was responding to social media activist Onjezani Kenani who has been running series on his Facebook account complaining about the delay of the case to go to court.

Said Chimwendo: “I respect Onjezani Kenani for many reasons including his quest to fight corruption and abuse of office. Whoever told him that we have no money to prosecute Karim lied to him. The case among others [are] coming to court very soon.”

In response, Kenani wrote: “Honourable Chimwendo Richard William Banda, the Minister of Homeland Security whom I hold in highest regard, says Zameer Karim ‘will’ be taken to court ‘very soon’. I will take him at his word and will be back on the Zameer case if no action is seen by 31 December 2020. A future tense such as ‘will’ or adverbs such as ‘very soon’ were useful during the campaign, but now Malawians want the auxiliary verb ‘have’.”

The case generated public interest after a leaked ACB investigation report showed that Karim deposited K145 million in a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bank account at Standard Bank whose sole signatory was former president Peter Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares