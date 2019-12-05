Zamm Investment dispels Cool Drop foul play claims: Failed blackmail

Zamm Investments, which produces bottled water Cool Drop, has dispelled rumours of foul play following claims by a Lilongwe resident, that he found some unwanted materials in one of the bottles he purchased some days ago.

During a surprise visit by Parliamentary committee on Industry Trade and Tourism at the factory, Zamm Investment operations manager Muhammad Tutulah said the claim was a blackmail ploy.

A Lilongwe- based man’s video clip has gone viral on social media where he is claiming that he found a piece of cello-tape inside a bottle of water he bought.

However, the said man failed to back his claims after he presented a different bottle from the one in the clip at the company before making a demand of K2 million of compensation.

During a tour at the company by the parliamentarians, it was established that the company does not use cello-tape throughout the production process and that the batch from which the said bottle came from had no problems.

The company has been producing Cool Drop bottled water for four years without any complaint from the general public.

“We thoroughly investigated the claim and established that it was a lie,” said Tutulah who also indicated that Malawi Beurea of Standard (MBS) inspect the place every fortnight.

The committee chairperson Simplex Banda said they were satisfied with the way the company swiftly acted on the claim and the way Cool Drop bottled water is produced.

“After the claim, we thought it wise to rush and inspect the factory, see how the production of these bottled water are produced and to ascertain if they are fit for consumption. I can say it here that as a committee we are satisfied with a the process and find it that the water is fit for human consumption,” said Banda.

The members of parliament were given an opportunity to secretly insert foreign particles in a bottle each and see if they will be identified and flushed out within the production process, which happened.

The tour involved an inspection process from the source of water, purification process to the final packaging on this company.

Zamm Investments is a Malawian owned company which also manufactures soft drinks and tissue papers.

The company is also paying back to conservation through eco-labelling.

The firm retains a percentage from each bottled water sold to help in the management of Dzalanyama Forest Reserve.

Others have been urged to emulate Zamm’s example to restore the reserve.

