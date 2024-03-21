Zamm Investments acknowledges technical fault with their Cool Drop water

ZAMM INVESTMENTS has acknowledged that they had a technical fault at their factory which led to the supply of water that did not meet certain set of standards but indicated that the fault only affected few batches of 500ml bottled water, which were detected with white foreign materials.

This follows a warning by the Competition and Fair-Trading Commission against purchase and consumption of ZAMM’s cool drop bottled natural mineral water batch numbers BTH277, BTH016, BTH253, BTH018, BTH291.

According to marketing and public Relations Manager for the company Collings Linyenga, many batches and 1L, 2L, and 5L bottles were not affected but it was just some batches of their 500mls only with an issue.

“Immediately after this fault we detected, we conducted a comprehensive root-cause analysis and voluntarily reported to MBS that we have a problem and voluntarily stopped production even before MBS told us,” Linyenga indicated.

He further highlighted that the company took a step to recall all the batches for the month as they released press statements in newspapers.

“Technical fault was our membranes which were damaged meaning that reverse osmosis was not taking place hence the white residues which are calcium and magnesium deposits,” Linyenga added.

He also said that as a company, they charged membranes, filters and UV light unit including getting their water tested at Luanar and the results were clear.

“We brought in a specialist all the way from China to install our machine, do maintenance of our machinery and we rectified the problem as our batches have been recalled from the market and we are waiting for official communication from the authorities for disposal,” he said.

ZAMM Investments is a leading brand in the fast – growing premium bottled purified water market, carbonated beverages, as well as pure and recycled tissues including Cool Fizz Drinks.

