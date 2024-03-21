Prophet Gama says socialite Pemphero Mphande will one day be Malawi’s president
One of the renowned men of God in the country Prophet Awesome Gama has prophesised that socialite Pemphero Mphande will one day be Malawi’s president.
In a statement Prophet Gama says Pemphero Mphande will be a cabinet minister before he becomes the Vice President and then President of Malawi.
” Though it won’t be easy journey, I wish him all the best because it is the will of God”, said Prophet concluded
Pemphero Mphande is a social activist renowned for connecting people online and also sharing stories he gathers from different people.
A pharmacist by profession, Pemphero Mphande once tries politics as a member of Parliament for Blantyre City South but fell to Noel Lipipa.
It is not clear if Pemphero Mphande will attempt to run again.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :