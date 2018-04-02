Zathu pa Wailesi searches for new cast ahead of season 3

Malawi’s biggest youth brand, Zathu pa Wailesi has embarked on a nationwide talent search whereby giving young aspiring performers the opportunity to live their Zathu dreams.

According to Zathu publicist Zilanie Gondwe, girls and boys across Malawi now have the chance to join Zathu Band, a captivating mixed gender band part of the Zathu Pa Wailesi drama.

She added, “’How can I join Zathu Band?’ is a question our cast is often asked. We are delighted to open the door for the best young talent Malawi has to offer. This is a one year celebration gift to the fans that made the show a success. Zathu Pa Wailesi will be bigger and better than ever.”

Gondwe further revealed that submission deadline is 2 May 2018 and auditions are open to girls and boys aged 16 to 20 who must be fluent in both oral and written Chichewa and English.

“Applications will be received via Whatsapp: 1. Send a recording or video of themselves singing a verse and a chorus of any song of their choice. They may use instruments or sing acapella. 2. Or record a 1 minute video of them acting with a friend or a group. They can use any script or can request for one on WhatsApp. 3. Applicants write their name, gender, location, age and phone number via WhatsApp 0994 220 768,” Gondwe explained.

Zathu youngsters have a national platform to tackle issues that affect them through the radio show, music and music videos.

Launched a year ago in April 2017, Zathu gives young people a platform to create drama, music and narrative music videos that engage and entertain audiences. New members will be selected based on their ability to act, sing and dance.

