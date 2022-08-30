Zimbabwe jails 148 South Africa bound Malawians found without legal documents

Zimbabwe immigration authorities are reported to have arrested 148 Malawian nationals who were found without legal documents and have since been sentenced to between four and six months in prison.

South African online media, IOL News quotes Malawi Freedom Network report that indicates that the Malawians were awaiting deportation by Zimbabwe’s Chivhu and Mvuma magistrates.

The IOL News report published on Thursday, August 29 said the Zimbabwe immigration and police authorities intercepted 65 Malawian travellers in Chivhu, while 83 were arrested in Mvuma, quoting the Malawi Freedom Network.

Chivhu Magistrate Henry Sande sentenced the group of 65 to four months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended, pending deportation, said the reporting.

“Prosecutors told the court that on Monday, police officers manning a roadblock at the 141km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road intercepted 65 Malawians travelling by road in two buses.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police officers found 55 passengers on the Sarge bus and 11 on the other bus,” this according Zimbabwean news outlet Zim Eye.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwean police are reported to have detained 86 Malawians suspected of trying to cross into South Africa illegally, this according to online news outlet The East African.

Police told the media in Zimbabwe that these 86 Malawians — 76 males and 10 females — were found in a house in a town near Zimbabwe’s border with Mozambique.

Zimbabwe is a major transit corridor for African immigrants trying to reach South Africa.

