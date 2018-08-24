Zimbabwe joins Malawi Queens in Liverpool 2019: Qualify for their first-ever Netball World Cup

Zimbabwe qualified for their first-ever Netball World Cup which will be hosted by Liverpool in England by virtue of being runners-up of this year’s Africa Netball Championship which took place from August 13-19 in Lusaka, Zambia and was won by Uganda.

Malawi and South Africa have qualified for the Netball World Cup 2019 by virtue of their world rankings and they join other automatic qualifiers; the hosts England (2), Australia (1st), New Zealand (3rd) and Jamaica (4th).

Champions Uganda, who have beaten Malawi in three consecutive tournaments go to the World Cup hoping to better their eighth place finish at the 2015 event.

They won the African Championship undefeated and according to international Netball Federation (INF) newsletters, the She Cranes will travel to England for a three-match series against the World number 2 ranked England this November and December.

The African tournament attracted teams from Botswana, Burundi, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Initially, Malawi ended on 7th position at the Commonwealth Games which were held at Gold Coast in Australia but now they came 6th after beating New Zealand at those Games.

