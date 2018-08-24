Seven-O-More debut album drops  Sunday and its futurist

One of the country’s most prolific young urban Hip Hop/Trap artist, Seven-O-More is set to release his debut album on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

The Standard 7C hit maker has officially put out artwork and tracklist for the album.

Titled Year 2099, Seven-O-More says the album title what his music is all about ‘Futuristic’

“My album is so futuristic and i believe iam from there too.”

Seven-O-More says “Its an expression of myself.”

He also says the album is talking of the day to day life style of Malawian youth’s.”

Speaking on the actual creation process, he says it took him only 6 months.

Seven-O-More’s music resonates with the youth’s who are in majority in the country.

His futurist music is full of crazy but interesting creativity and banging beats.

Malawian music manager and entrepreneur, Bright Chilingulo, popularly known as Excess or Mikozi had the privilege of sampling some of the music from the album when he was in Lilongwe a few weeks ago and he is full of praise for the budding artist.

Here is the kicker, Seven-O-More has a spot for a guest feature and video appearance on his album.

On his Facebook portal he says “One of the songs in the album has a spare verse waiting for you.”

How do you get to be featured? Seven-O-More says “Once you buy send me the details and your recorded verse. If it is good it will be an official collaboration.”

The song’s visual will be shot and directed by Essim.

