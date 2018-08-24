Violence threat in Karonga as Chihana hold political rally: Mwenifumbo calls for peace

President of another faction of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Frank Mwenifumbo, who is also legislator for Karonga Central, has said leadership issues in the party will not yield any results but unity.

Mwenifumbo said the party has a national outreach to do, and does not need to do inter-party confrontational politics.

He said in an exclusive interview on Friday that the Saturday rally organised by Enock Chihana- the president of another faction fo Aford – should not be a divisive adjective to work with.

“He is a brother, and I want him to feel free in my territory. What we need today is to discuss our way forward, and that is unity,” said Mwenifumbo.

According to him, his faction is willing to opt for dialogue so that the party can maintain a national level status.

“It is not just Karonga. There are so many districts that we need to work on for popularity, and influence. That should be our homework,” he said.

AFORD had 33 constituencies in the northern region in 1993. It has two now, Enoch Chihana and Mwenifumbo.

But vice president for the Chihana camp, Reverend Precious Chisi, said there is no fight.

“We wanted them to be there when we wanted them but they wanted not to do so. We are a democratic party which fought for multipartyism in this country. We must, really, not behave like useless people,” said Chisi.

He said Chihana is poised at building the national party that was AFORD.

AFORD has been embroiled in leadership squabbles since its convention in May.

Mwenifumbo says he is the rightful AFORD president while Chihana, son to founder Chakufwa Thom Chihana, also says he is the bonafide president.

