Zitherepano Club to celebrate 22nd anniversary in Mangochi

Mangochi’s Zitherepano Entertainment Club is where fun seekers and imbibers will flock to this coming Friday, September 20 2019 to celebrate the club’s 22nd anniversary with The Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa spicing up the event.

The Club’s Managing Director, Victoria Kingston (Member of Parliament) in an interview on Wednesday said that everything was set and that it would be double celebration as she would be celebrating her 47th birthday on the same day.

She said Zithere, as patrons fondly call it, had for the past 22 years contributed a lot to the tourism sector in the country through entertainment and that it was just proper to celebrate the past two decades in grand style.

“The club has contributed a lot to the entertainment circles and it is the brains behind the fun-packed Sand Music Festival which was born after several renowned Malawian artists were left out of one of the Lake of Stars shows,” Kingston said.

“The Malawian artists teamed up and held a parallel show at Zitherepano and named it Sand Music Festival,” she added.

Kingston said the club had come of age and that they were now contemplating on migrating to international tastes such as establishment of state-of-the-art disco house, complete with gaming site and a casino.

The Black Missionaries band leader, Anjiru Fumulani confirmed the Friday night anniversary performance at Zithere, assuring that the band was all set.

“We want to give our Mangochi fans the best performance as they have been supporting our shows at the venue for so long and we want to keep them entertained,” he said.

Zitherepano Entertainment Club has in the past 22 years played host to international artists like, Ras Trevor Hall from Jamaica, Awilo Longomba from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Banyana Bafana from Zimbabwe, Mampi from Zambia, Makhilikhili from Botswana and General Kanene from Zambia, among other top notch artists.

During the Friday show, patrons will randomly be treated to free drinks and free braii as part of the celebrations, according to Kingston.

