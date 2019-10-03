Zodiak hunt for raffle draw winner of South Africa trip

Zodiak Broadcasting Station, (ZBS) is hunting for a single raffle draw winner who has scooped a trip to South Africa – but is yet to claim their prize.

Commercial manager for Zodiak, Bridget Mkandawire said the phone number which emerged the winner is 0991 688 239 but it seems not reachable.

Zodiak has since appealed to everyone who knows the number to let the owner know that the trip is waiting.

Mkandawire said what they have done is that they have engaged the network service provider Airtel to help in tracing the winner.

The mechanism on how to enter draw was that one should just send sms to 54141 and instantly qualify to the draw.

“We believe in women we believe in girls we believe that everything to happen women and girls are at the central stage that is why we said the winner should take her mother to South Africa with all expenses paid for,” Mkandawire said.

She said those without passport will be provided with them.

The final draw will take place on Friday at ZBS headquarters in Lilongwe to determine other winners.

