Zodiak’s Gospel calls for prudence in award of Chinese scholarships: ‘Not just children of ministers’

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director, Gospel Kazako, says the manner in which Chinese scholarships are awarded in the country is dubious and “imprudent,” and has since called upon authorities-that-be to to better.

Kazako made the remarks during an interface meeting with some girl beneficiaries of the Chinese scholarships through the Zodiak Best Girl Awards–a brainchild of Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation.

Since its inception, over 40 girls have benefitted from the awards. Of these 9 are medical doctors, an economist and several others in different white collar disciplines.

During the meeting, where Chinese Ambassador Liu Hu Yang and education principal secretary Justin Saidi were in attendance, Kazako hinted that most of the Chinese scholarships are given to children and wards of cabinet ministers and top government officials.

But Ambassador Yang insisted there was “transparency” in the award of the awards.

Nevertheless, Kazako said they would soon be launching a new initiative to be called Step-by-Step Trust whose aim will be to reach out to more girls.

“We wanted it to be a legally registered institution first before we could commence our operations. We’ve done that, and we should be able to roll out soon,” said Kazako.

Principal Secretary Saidi commended ZBS for the Best Girl Awards initiative saying it was corroborating government efforts in empowering girl education.

“We are impressed with what they are doing. Actually that is why government has engaged a 50-50 approach in selection of students to various institutions of learning at different levels,” said Saidi

