Atupele says not only DPP, even MCP and UTM courted UDF for electoral alliance

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has said he was approached by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as well as Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) and UTM Party for an electoral alliance in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

However, Atupele has not indicated if the parties has offered him the running mate position.

“There is a secret that Malawians know about me. They know that my commitment is for the country to develop,” said Atupele during a recording of Times Exclusive television interview.

According to Malawi News edition of Saturday April 27, the Times Exclusive with the UDF presidential hopeful will be shown on Times TV on Saturday evening.

As Malawians are waiting to hear what Atupele said in the interview on UDF’s ‘new beginning ’, Malawi News has quoted him saying: “ I have no enemies in politics.”

He said DPP, MCP and UTM all wanted “the same thing that everybody wanted and that is to work together in whatever capacity. They all discussed the same issues and issues of working together are dependent on agreements.

“You have seen some alliances have crumbled.”

Atupele, 40, continues to serve as a Cabinet minister in President Peter Mutharika’s administration challenging the incumbent president that he is serving for the Plot Number 1 in the presidential race.

The situation with Vice-President Saulos Chilima is similar. He is contesting for UTM as a presidential candidate and has not resigned as a Vice-President.

Atupele prides himself that he has demonstrated that he can work – for the good of the country – with people of different political affiliations.

He said the country needs a visionary leader who can transform rural people’s lives, pledging that once voted into power, he will put in place programmes aimed at uplifting living standards of rural masses.

Atupele has reaffirmed he will be on the ballot on May 21 for a race at State House which had already been before as son to former President Bakili Muluzi, who governed Malawi from 1994 to 2014.

Critics say the younger Muluzi is a likable man, charismatic but not to the levels of his father. He is the modern generation of conviction politicians and he subscribes transformation in a liberal democracy, the characteristics that are enough to make him a credible presidential candidate.

