Zomba CCAP inducts new Chinamwali moderator

Zomba City has inducted Reverend Alexious Mangitsa as Chinamwali Church of Central African Presbytery (CCAP) moderator replacing Reverend Gracious Meki who has since been posted to Mwanza.

The induction presided over by Zomba City Deputy Moderator, Reverend Piklen Chafulumira took place on Sunday at Chinamwali CCAP Church.

Speaking during the induction, Reverend Chafulumira appealed to the newly inducted moderator to adhere to his vows on sacramental and pastoral duties in a bid to serve the congregation better.

Chafulumira also called on Chinamwali CCAP congregation to remain steadfast in their duty and responsibilities to walk the flock under the new leadership.

In his response, Mangitsa assured the flock that he would, with their (congregants) support, serve Chinamwali CCAP with undivided commitment as a true and obedient servant of God.

On their part, the Chinamwali congregation heartily welcomed Mangitsa as their shepherd with full expectation of his sacramental and pastoral duties.

In her remarks, Zomba City Presbytery Parish Committee Coordinator, Agnes Saka asked the congregation to provide full support to the new moderator to make his pastoral work easy and successful too.

“He will be able to show us the church’s teachings, healing and evangelism abilities only if we prove that we’re accommodative,” Saka said, while the congregation lined up in two long rows in the aisle to spoil Mangitsa with gifts ranging from beddings to kitchen utensils.

Following the induction, Reverend Mangitsa will be responsible for Chinamwali and Katanda CCAP Churches.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :