Malawi beach soccer wins silver medal at Copa Dar-es-Salaam Tournament

The Malawi beach soccer national team will return home with a silver medal from the four-nation Copa Dar-es-Salaam Tournament in Tanzania after losing in the final 2-3 to Zanzibar.

Malawi qualified for the finals after tying on six points with Zanzibar after their 6-5 triumph over hosts Tanzania and a 7-4 win against Uganda in their two opening matches,

The four nations tournament namely Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda and Malawi started on 24th December and ended on Tuesday 26th December 2017.

Malawi put up a gallant fight in the final having featured a strong side comprising of Leonard Makumba, Van Malunga Chikumbutso Sharp, James Chikoka and Betson Genasi in the starting line up.

Reacting to the Malawi team’s performance, Beach Soccer Malawi National General Secretary Davies Sado said the Malawi team is good and has a bright future but only that it still lacks international

exposure.

“We have a good team but our main problem is International exposure. There’s need that the team should be engaged in several competitions to acquint itself to international games,” Sado told Nyasa Times.

Central Region Beach Soccer Committee Allie Mwachande said: “We wish we could have brought the cup home but all in all we congratulate the boys for bringing a Silver Medal”.

Mwachande further concurred with Sado that Team Malawi need to be exposed further on the international scene.

This was the first time in two years that the national team was participating in an international event as they last did it in 2015 when they finished as runners-up during the inaugural Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Championship in Seychelles following a 4-9 defeat by Madagascar in the finals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :