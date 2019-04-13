Zomba Central aspirants differ on Constituency Development Fund

Zomba Central Constituency parliamentary candidates have expressed different views on the amount that is allocated for Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

During a Parliamentary Debate which was organized by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust at Mponda Primary School ground in Zomba on Friday, UTM Party candidate Noel Masangwi said from his experience, the money that is allocated for constituency development is not enough.

“The money is not enough for a meaningful development, it can only be enough for constructing one small bridge, for example,” said the former Blantyre City East legislator.

However, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Steven Bagezi disagreed with Masangwi.

Bagezi said the money would be enough if you set development priorities in the right order.

“When I become the parliamentarian for this constituency I will establish working committees and these committees will work with me on deciding which developments should be considered first in the constituency,” said Bagezi.

Bagezi added that development does not only come from the CDF but also other organizations who can effectively work with the MP if approached.

Independent candidate Angella Makangala conquered with Bagezi that the money is enough.

“The money would be enough if the MP knows the constituency well,” said Makangala.

Similarly, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, Hashim Banda agreed with the two candidates.

“One can do wonders in a constituency with that money, as long as it ends up doing what the money was intended for and not in the MPs personal pocket,” said Banda.

Zomba Central Constituency has nine parliamentary candidates but only four candidates showed up for the debate.

The candidates who were absent were independent candidates Minnie Thombozi, Yunus Mussa and Patricia Kainga (all affliated with ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP), Bester Awali (DPP candidate) and People’s Party(PP) candidate Joseph Chikwemba.

