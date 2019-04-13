DPP’s Chimsewu decries under development of Dowa East: MCP’s Chimwendo has ‘failed’ 

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Dowa East Constituency parliamentary candidate, Ben Lazaro Chimsewu, has described under development of Dowa East Constituency as ‘pathetic’ and ‘great injustice’ to the electorate.

Speaking ahead of his manifesto launch, slated for this Sunday at Gogo Primary School at Mvera, Chimsewu said he is driven by other politicians’ self-centeredness and the suffering of the poor people in the area to contest in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Dowa East Constituency was being held by Richard Chimwendo of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who is still the party’s candidate.

“I am not happy with the level of development in Dowa East Constituency.

My people are being ripped off big time. As someone who was born and grew up there, I feel my people deserve meaningful development and compassionate leaders,” said Chimsewu.

He said his manifesto delves into real issues that affect poor people of Dowa East Constituency for days on end.

“This development design responds to real issues facing poor people in my area. It’s very unfortunate that some politicians have been taking advantage of poor people’s desperation to earn themselves seats.

“For example, the issue of water shortage at Mvera Traditional Centre and poor roads have been at the center of campaign for the past 20 years, but nothing has happened. Therefore, I want to address these issues once for all,” said Chimsewu.

Chimsewu, who attended Andrew Charles Murry Primary School and then Mvera Community Day Secondary School, said he has grew up witnessing politicians lying to people of Dowa East Constituency.

“I am fed with the lies of some politicians who take advantage of the poor people in Dowa East Constituency to achieve selfish interests. Their time is up because DPP is taking over come May 21. My area needs a true son like me who feel the pain of being lied upon for over 20 years,” said Chimsewu, who is also an accomplished agriculturist and a post-graduate scholar.

However, investigations reveal that Chimsewu is a favourite candidate in Dowa East Constituency despite his weak financial muscle.

He was reportedly not receiving boost from his party to defeat his hot contender Chimwendo who is reportedly to have a staunch sponsorship from some business magnets.

Chimsewu’s manifesto launch will be graced by DPP’s director of elections, Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri.

