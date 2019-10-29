Zomba City Council workers return to work after futile strike

Workers at Zomba city council on Monday returned to work after a five-hour futile strike which paralysed council officials and drained its coffers.

The workers were asking for a 15 per cent salary increment.

However, the ministry of Local government and Rural Development rejected the demand for the pay hike.

Chairperson of Zomba workers union Patrick Manyalo said the ministry officials told the workers that there were a few areas the council needed to work on to improve its financial base.

Council spokesperson Mercy Chaluma said council management and the union will meet again on November 7 to strategise the way forward.

