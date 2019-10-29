Police battle Mzuzu University students into night

Malawi Police in Mzuzu continued to battle with students from Mzuzu University (Mzuni) late into the night as they blocked roads and stoned motorists.

Mzuzu police station deputy public relations officer Paul Tembo said six students were arrested and released later.

Police fired teargas at the university campus and patrolled Luwinga residential area where some students reside.

Earlier in the day, the students burned tyres and demanded money from motorists in what they said was a demonstration against university management who had introduced a new system which demands full payment of school fees to access results and half payment to register for new semester.

The day started with a strike by staff who are demanding an increment in their salaries and other benefits.

University officials could not comment on the matter.

