Zomba Diocese ordains first Jesuit priest

December 13, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church on Saturday achieved a rare feat when it ordained its first ever Jesuit priest.

Going to present a gift to an ordained priest-Photo Arkangel Tembo
A priest being ordained

He is Reverend Father Jacob Kapita.

Speaking during the ceremony, where all Covid-19 preventing measures were observed at Zomba Cathedral, Bishop George Desmond Tambala of Zomba Diocese asked the newly ordained priest to serve God with speed and diligence.

First born in a family of two, Kapita hails from Kalaliche Village, T/A Mlumbe in Zomba and he is the 5th Jesuit father in Malawi.

He will be serving in USA.

Meanwhile, Bishop George Lungu of Zambia  celebrated the ordination of Malawian priests in Mchinji.

He had presided over the function for Bishop Ziyaye who is currently receiving medical treatment in Namibia.

The church said other Malawian bishops were busy conducting similar functions in their respective dioceses.

