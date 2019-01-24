Zomba hailstorm victims get K70 000 each household

Malawi Red Cross has splashed out K12.5 million to hailstorm victims in Zomba to help them reconstruct their damaged houses.

At least 1, 500 households were affected by the hail storm in chiefs Chikowi, Mlumbe and Mwambo area, according to district commissioner Emmanuel Bambwe.

But on Tuesday, the Malawi Red Cross, with support from European Union, gave out the money to 427 households.

Each of the households got K70 000 which Chisomo Duncan Teputepu, the Malawi Red Cross official said was not enough to construct a whole house but enough to kick off the project.

District commissioner Bambwe thanked the Malawi Red Cross for the kind gesture, saying this would go a long way in helping the victims restart a new lease of life

“Over 1, 300 households have been affected by disasters since the onset of rains in November last year (2018) who need assistance,” said Bambe, adding that the council has already sent five reports to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs for assistance (DoDMA).

Bambe, therefore, called for more assistance to the council to reach out to other victims in other areas apart from T.A. Mwambo who need assistance.

Some of the areas which were severely affected include, Kathebwe, Mindano, Jali, Chilunga, Kimu, Kwindimbule, Chingondo, Chaweza, Magoli, Mbalu and Kadewere.

