Police fail to arrest MP Kalindo’s assault suspects

UTM Party officials say they have given up on Malawi Police arresting those who assaulted the party director of youth Bon Kalindo last week in Mulanje.

The deputy publicity secretary for UTM, Leonard Chimbanga said Kalindo reported the matter to police with the names of the suspects but the police are not acting up to this day.

“We gave the police 24 hours after the incident to arrest the suspects but up to now, they are failing to arrest them. We have now given up hope, we have given up on the police effecting the arrests,” said Chimbanga.

Kalindo said he saw deputy minister of Homeland Security Charles Mchacha who is also the regional governor for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the south organizing a group of DPP rough necks.

“I saw him do that. Just after minutes after he left, the thugs descended on me, beating me hard,” said Kalindo, a well-known actor who goes by the name, Winiko.

Just a few weeks ago, he was arrested by police for allegedly insulting President Peter Mutharika, an allegation he vehemently denies and is currently on court bail.

The insult charge has been dropped but he is causing another count of “disorderly conduct.”

