Police fail to arrest MP Kalindo’s assault suspects

January 24, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

UTM Party officials say they have given up on Malawi Police arresting those who assaulted the party director of youth Bon Kalindo last week in Mulanje.

Kalindo: I told police the people who attacked me

The deputy publicity secretary for UTM, Leonard Chimbanga said Kalindo reported the matter to police with the names of the suspects but the police are not acting up to this day.

“We gave the police 24 hours after the incident to arrest the suspects but up to now, they are failing to arrest them. We have now given up hope, we have given up on the police effecting the arrests,” said Chimbanga.

Kalindo said he saw deputy minister of Homeland Security Charles Mchacha who is also the regional governor for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the south organizing a group of DPP rough necks.

“I saw him do that. Just after minutes after he left, the thugs descended on me, beating me hard,” said Kalindo, a well-known actor who goes by the name, Winiko.

Just a few weeks ago, he was arrested by police for allegedly insulting President Peter Mutharika, an allegation he vehemently denies and is currently on court bail.

The insult charge has been dropped but he is causing another count of “disorderly conduct.”

Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Wa tomato source uyu, za drama

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Biiiiiii
Guest
Biiiiiii

WISEMAN, SORY YOU BORN PRIMITIVE,UKANAKHALA WINA A MAYI AKO AKANAKUFINYA SUNA BADIWE CHIFUKWA ULIBE PHINDU PA ZIKO LAPASI

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

How do you expect the DPP thugs to be arrested by the DPP police when the attack was done with the blessing of the Minister of police Dausi and his Vice Mchacha who also heads the cadets as DPP regional governor at the pleasure of the President? The police minister who is also the DPP party spokesperson already branded the even as “dramatics”.

Sounds like a banana republic right?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Charles
Guest
Charles

No arrests will never be made. The thugs are protected by Mchacha and Dausi as these two are the organizers of these attacks. These two were given ministerial posts of minister and deputy to carry out the barbaric activities. Should we say that the president is unaware of what is going on? Of course he is very much aware. But the people perpetrating this violence should know that one day it will be their loved ones who will be beaten. They may be protected by their offices today buy they should remember that there is tomorrow – they will not… Read more »

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

