Stripped UTM woman forced into hiding by death threats — Shanil

A 32-year-old woman who was stripped naked by suspected governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rough-necks on Sunday has gone into hiding after six people putting on ruling party branded clothes stormed her house on Wednesday afternoon demanding she accompanies them.

Veronica Katanga is the centre of political violence after the DPP thugs stripped her naked just because she was putting on UTM Party branded clothes.

Shanil Dzimbiri, the director of women in UTM, said Katanga called her just after noon on Wednesday to complain that she was not feeling safe after the two women and four men in DPP branded regalia came to her house to accompany them to an undisclosed place.

“She called to say that they were forcing her to accompany them because President Peter Mutharika wanted to meet her but I told her don’t go. She has since gone into hiding,” said Dzimbiri, former First Lady and ex-wife to former president Bakili Muluzi.

Police have since pounced on two suspects in the assault which has received countrywide condemnation and the law enforcers say more arrests will follow.

Dzimbiri could not say where Katanga is hiding.

Women in Politics officials on Tuesday massively rallied behind her and condemned the assault on an innocent woman who just put on the UTM branded t-shirt because she wanted to attend a political rally in her area.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

The violence has also cost Katanga’s marriage as she disclosed that her husband said he cannot stand the humiliation.

She said her husband has abandoned her alongside three children he was supporting.

Katanga is one of UTM Party members seen in a video clip being victimised by suspected DPP operatives. The clip, taken in Mangochi, went viral on the Internet on Sunday.

In the clip, she and some men are seen being ordered to take off their branded red UTM Party T-shirts with a portrait Vice-President Saulos Chilima emblazoned on the chest. She is also seen covering herself with a cloth (chitenje) and her bra is exposed.

Katanga said her crew was enroute to Makanjira in Mangochi for a rally when they were ambushed at Khokwe by the suspected DPP youth cadets.

