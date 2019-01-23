Albino body loses trust in Malawi govt,  police over security

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) officials say they have now lost trust and confidence in the country’s security for failing to stop killings and abductions of people with albinism, as the hunt for a missing toddler continues over 48 hours after she was abducted in Karonga.

APAM president Overston Kondowe says both the police Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose and the Head of State have been making empty promises of providing security to people with albinism.

“People with albinism continue to live in fear because there is no security action on the ground apart from the usual empty podium promises by the president,” said Kondowe.

He said the missing of the one and half year-old Eunice Nkhonjera is proof enough that people with albinism have no security and the IG and the president just make empty promises.

“The minority group has completely lost trust and confidence in government. We can no longer trust whatever they say,” said Kondowe.

The abduction of Kondowe comes barely weeks after assailants brutally killed 52-year-old Yassin Phiri of Nkhata Bay.

But Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi says the government is doing all it can to ensure that all persons with albinism are safe.

“This incident in Karonga has baffled us. This is worrisome situation. The security organs are piecing together as to who did it, why they did it and how they did it,” said Dausi.

He said the government would continue to provide all necessary security to persons with albinism in the country.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Women ountry representative Clara Anyangwe has said the continued brutal acts are a violation of human rights.

“Our justice system is not good. I wish the wheels of justice would move faster to arrest the perpetrators and give them harsh punishments. This would send a strong signal to would-be offenders,” she said.

Anyangwe said it is sad that Malawi is still making headlines on issues of persons with albinism being abducted or killed or sometimes their body parts exhumed at a time it was expected to have dealt with the inhumane behaviour.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :