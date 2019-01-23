Mutharika urges crackdown on ‘politics of anarchy’: Condemns political violence

President Peter Mutharika has condemned political-related violence and appealed to Malawians to refrain from creating “politics of anarchy” as the country heads towards May 21 Tripartie Elections.

The condemnation followed events of , roughnecks suspected to be the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets assaulted UTM Party director of youth Bon Kalindo in Mulanje, harassed and forced UTM supporters—including a woman—to undress in Mangochi and beat up Malawi Congress Party (MCP) operative Edward Govati in Blantyre.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times by State House spokesman Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika warmed that his government will not tolerate any violence, whether political or purely criminal in its motive.

“Differences in political opinion are the hallmark of our democracy. It is therefore the duty of all Malawians to refuse to be used in any acts that undermine the good image of our country with its sound record of democratic governance,” reads the statement in part.

The Malawi leader warned further that will not tolerate any acts deliberately calculated at humiliating women on the political space and creating politics of anarchy.

The statement said President Mutharika abhors lawlessness and that as a HE-for-She Champion, he will not tolerate any acts deliberately calculated at humiliating women on the political space and creating politics of anarchy.

President Mutharika has since directed the Malawi Police Service to act decisively, within the dictates of the law, on any rogue elements that are promoting or perpetrating violence.

He also appeals to all political leaders in Malawi to be “responsible, refrain from using inflammatory language and demonstrate sound leadership by disciplining their followers who perpetrate violence on political opponents.”

Mutharika assures all Malawians that he will deploy any means necessary to ensure that Malawi remains a peaceful country before and after the elections.

Additionally, the President also reiterates his condemnation of continued violence against people with albinism. He urges all Malawians to value life for everybody and that we must always treat others as we would wish them to treat us.

The President therefore directs all security forces to protect people with albinism.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :