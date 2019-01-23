MEC warns parties sponsoring political terror can be barred from Malawi polls

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has sternly warned candidates that they would be barred from contesting in the forthcoming election if it is proved that they have been sponsoring political violence.

MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga has said the pollster does not condone political violence of any sort.

Her comments come at a time when political violence is on the increase and the fingers are all pointing at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) thugs.

On Sunday, a woman Veronica Katanga and some regional party officials were forced to take off their party branded clothes in Mangochi by the DPP thugs, claiming the area was a no go area for the party.

“The state of the political violence may harm the success of the elections. Barring a party from conducting a meeting in an area is criminal, this is against the law. MEC might be forced to disqualify some candidates of the political violence,” she said.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police are effecting arrests on the Mangochi political violence which led to public condemnation after Katanga was forced to undress.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :