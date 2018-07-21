Zomba MP Nangozo-Kainga in praise of DPP after dumping PP

Zomba Central legislator, Patricia Kainga Nangozo, has said she is home and dry in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after she dumped the People’s Party (PP) of Joyce Banda.

Kainga said the DPP-led government had transformed Zomba and the eastern region in particular and that it was ‘too obvious to debate’ as to whether President Peter Mutharika would win come 2019.

Having been voted Member of Parliament (MP) in 2014 under PP banner, Patricia Nangozo-Kainga from Ntiya Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlumbe in Zomba, wants to seek another term but this time on DPP ticket.

Born in a family of four, and being the only girl, Kainga said she still have a burning desire to be close to people.

Kainga said there is now a tele-centre, a stadium construction project underway, water kiosks, a new market at Three Miles, and streetlights in Zomba Central Constituency.

“Government has been committed to bringing all these development projects in my constituency. We had bad roads at Cobbe Barracks, but right now the road works are under way. I am lobbying for an Olympic centre and a shopping mall. I am also appealing to investors to construct magnificent buildings to completely change the face of our city,” said the Zomba MP

All these achievements, she said, would not have been possible without DPP government collaborating with her and councillors.

The mother of three daughters went to Providence Secondary School in Mulanje before proceeding to study for a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and later a Master’s degree in Strategic Management.

Before becoming a politician, she worked with the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Republic of Malawi, and at Kalondolondo, a project funded by the Department for International Development (DfID) under Plan Malawi.

Apart from being a politician, she is also a devout Christian who likes to preach the word of God in her constituency, at church and wherever she is called to minister.

