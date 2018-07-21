Malawi ex-first lady Shanil, Omar, Lucius on board UTM: Gondwe tells Chilima ‘be our Magufuli’

Malawi’s former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri has joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and made the political statement on Saturday when she attended the political grouping’s official launch at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Shanil, who is Member of Parliament for Balaka West, was introduced at the rally by another former first lady Callista Mutharika, and confirmed her attendance of the rally means her allegiance to UTM.

Initially, UTM was formed by a group of officials from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but has now attracted by people of all walks of lives.

Shanil, who was regarded a member of United Democratic Front (UDF) which she belonged to by virtue of her marriage to former president Bakili Muluzi, has been an independent legislator.

She was given a seat at a VIP podium.

Other high profile politicians who attended and spoke included former deputy Speaker Loveness Gondwe, Speaker Richard Msowoya, Newton Kambala the president of United Transformation Party (UTP), legislator Lucius Banda, former minister Iq’s Omar.

In her speech, Gondwe asked Chilima to be “Malawi’s Obama” or transformational leader like France’s youthful president Macron or Tanzania’s James Pombe Magufuli.

“Liberate this country please, be our Magufuli,” she said.

Gondwe said Chilima should reset the button and end nepotism, cronisym and corruption in the country.

In his speech, Kambala a former president of Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), said UTM will create a conducive environment for entrepenuers.

Kambala said he registred UTP in 2016 and he was its interim president but said they have rebranded it to UTM and let Chilima lead the transformation movement.

He said people should not be misled by social media propaganda.

