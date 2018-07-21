Madonna ‘grateful’ to President Mutharika for support: Takes son David Banda to Malawi orphanage she adopted him from

US pop star Madonna Louise Cinnone, popularly known as Madonna, has posted a picture of herself with Malawian President Peter Mutharika on her Instagram page after meeting him at the Kamuzu Presidential Palace in the capital, Lilongwe as she is on a visit to the southern African nation.

“Meeting with His Excellency President Mutharika!” Madonna captioned her photo.

The ‘Material Girl’ wrote that she was “so grateful” for “his continued support”

According to Madonna, she discussed with the Malawi leader about vulnerable children, education, health care and soccer team – as she plans to establish a football academy inspired by David Banda.

This is the second time Mutharika has had an audience with U.S. pop singer Madonna, praising her efforts to help children’s education in Malawi.

Madonna has been to Kasungu to visit one of the schools she is building through her Raising Malawi charity.

The pop icon has also been to a paediatric surgery and intensive care unit that she had built at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, a referral hospital in the city of Blantyre.

President Mutharika commended Madonna for her charity works in Malawi and the pop star was appointed Malawi’s goodwill ambassador for child welfare after Madonna’s public falling-out with former president Joyce Banda.

Madonna returned to Malawi last week to visit children and also see progress of her charity work.

The pop diva also took her son David Banda to the the orphanage she adopted him from 12 years ago and has posted a picture of herself cuddled up to David at the Home of Hope orphanage this week.

Madonna can be seen with her arms wrapped around David with her eyes closed as he smiles for the camera.

Madonna adopted David in 2006 after travelling to Malawi and founding the charity Raising Malawi. The adoption was finalised in 2008.

Madonna adopted Mercy James in 2009 and Esther and Stella in 2017. She faced opposition when trying to adopt David and Mercy, with some accusing her of “kidnapping” the children.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :