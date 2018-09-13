Zovala fashion and beauty online platform launched in Malawi

Zovala has launched Malawi ‘s first fashion and beauty online platform dubbed www.zovala.xyz which houses both local and international brands and sellers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Zovala Chief Executive Officer Dennis Imaan said the platform has been launched after realizing that Malawians have been deprived of choice and affordable luxury items.

“www.zovala.xyz is the first of its kind in Malawi. The platform gives fashion lovers and vendors an opportunity to connect and trade in their comforts. We were in trial period and we are now rolling out fully. The site has been up for a month and the response is overwhelming.

“Zovala intends to change the status quo by offering a wide range of products across many departments at affordable prices. The online store is currently accepting cash on delivery, Airtel money, TNM Mpamba as well as mo626 as payment methods,” Imaan said.

To order, customers have to visit the website www.zovala.xyz click on the product item and follow instructions.

“Our products come from all over the world. We have vendors who supply clothes so our site is just a market place where everyone comes and sells. All we do is make the process easier and facilitate delivery,” Imaan explained.

Quizzed on delivery of purchased products, Imaan responded: “The stuff bought is delivered by courier to the houses or the closest depot. Vendors then update us on what’s available or sold. We charge commission and delivery fee.”

He then called on vendors to sell their products on the site.

“Currently, vendors can contact us to get their details and send their products and specifications,” Imaan disclosed.

