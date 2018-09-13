Wanderers star Chester named brand ambassador for Lilongwe Beverages

Lilongwe Beverages Limited Company has named Be Forward Wanderers FC midfield star Yamikani Chester, as its ambassador in a new campaign dubbed ‘SPA high quality purified drinking water’.

According to Lilongwe Beverages Limited Director, Suresh Reddy, the partnership will see the star appearing on their promotional SPA drinking water.

Reddy said the player of the moment has penned a one-year deal to promote high quality purified drinking water solar products which

“Our brand is about vibrancy, quality and the highest standards. These are some of the qualities in this athlete and we are therefore thrilled to enter into this relationship with him,” he said.

Speaking on the partnership, Chester said that the campaign is close to his heart as it calls on Malawians to embrace the opportunities of drinking SPA water.

“I am glad to be working with Lilongwe Beverages in promoting SPA water, “said Chester.

Super League of Malawi treasure, Tiya Somba Banda said this was a good development in Malawi’s football.

Banda said this will encourage other players to work harder so that they impress other companies to appoint them ambassadors.

Lilongwe Beverages Limited also pumped in K7.5 million for the man of the match award.

Each man of the match in the 240 games played in a season will receive K15, 000 a miniature trophy and it is called SPA Water Man of the Match.

