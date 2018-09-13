Malawi womens football team in poor start at Cosafa: Loses 2-0 to Botswana

Malawi senior womens football team started their COSAFA Womens Football Championship campaign in a low start after going down 2-0 to Botswana at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Lesego Keleboge and Lesego Radiakanyo scored in each half to give their side vital three points.

Malawi flew to South Africa without three key players Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga and also Sabina Thom who plies their trade in China and Sweden.

According to former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chief Executive Officer Suzgo Nyirenda who is currently working at Cosafa Secretariat said the absence of the trio professionals greatly affected the team.

Nyirenda said Wednesday’s performance clearly showed that Malawi womens football team will always struggle without the trio being the hub of the team.

However, head coach Maggie Chombo Sadik said the game was not as difficult as people may think and stated that Malawi could have won the game.

She blamed her charges for starting the match so low.

“It was a game Malawi could have won but my players started the game at a low pace” said Chombo Sadik.

Malawi’s next assignment is against Madagascar on Friday before winding up the group stage campaign against the host and defending champions South Africa.

In another Group A match played on Wednesday, South Africa beat Madagascar 2-1.

