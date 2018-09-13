RVG safe for now as FA Malawi back under fire Belgian coach

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Mac Millan Walter Nyamilandu has thrown his weight behind coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) despite calls for the Belgian’s head following the Flames’ poor performance, the latest coming just Wednesday when they lost 1-0 to Kenya in an international friendly match at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

Flames were whacked 0-3 by Morocco’s Atlas Lions in 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Casablanca last Saturday. The result and performance has attracted widespread criticism.

Some disgruntled football fans are planning to march to FAM offices at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre to present a petition demanding the firing of Van Geneugden.

RVG has so far recorded two victories, six losses and nine draws in 17 matches.

The supporters, led by Machinjiri-based Ajasi Kalowe, and another disgruntled Flames supporters in Lilongwe led by Kim Kamau are demanding FAM to take action by firing the coach.

But Nyamilandu wondered if the protest was about football, saying RVG should now prove his worth in the upcoming 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

“We have just played our second game in the qualifiers and we lost (3-0) to Morocco a big team which went to the World Cup a team that qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup. We won (1- ) our first game against Comoros Island and we have three points.

“I think the best was to leave the coach to continue working as he was hired for the African Cup of Nations [qualifiers] and judge him after the campaign,” Nyamilandu said on Times Radio.

“We must bear in mind that we are in a tough group [B] which has Cameroon and Morocco. I think whatever is happening on the ground is not about football but rather a hidden agenda,” he added.

FAM boss said there is no move to even consider firing the Belgium midway the campaign.

Nyamilandu said time has come for the Belgian coach to prove if he is worth his salt when Malawi faces Cameroon in back-to-back qualifiers on October 10 away, and on October 13 at Bingu National Stadium.

