Silver crashes out of Carlsberg Cup as Changalume set to upset BB

Head coach for Southern Region Premier League side Changalume Barracks Prichard Mwansa has vowed to gun down elite league current leaders Nyasa Big Bullets as the two sides clash on Thursday in the round of 16 of the prestigious Carlsberg Cup.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mwansa said despite Bullets enjoying a good form in the league, his troops are not afraid of the ‘People’s Team’.

“Big Bullets is one of the biggest teams in Malawi and it is also currently doing well in the league but we are not afraid of them” said Mwansa.

He added: “We respect them but we don’t fear them and in our meeting, we expect nothing but victory to progress to the next round”.

The former Red Lions Coach has therefore called upon all Changalume supporters and the rest of members the Malawi Defence Force to flock to the stadium in large numbers and give their team maximum support.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers have become the latest casualty to bow out of this year’s Carlsberg Cup after going down 1-0 to Mafco FC.

Mafco who are in the relegation zone in the elite Tnm Super League scored their only goal through Kingsley Nkhonjera.

Silver’s loss comes barely few days after firing their technical panel which was headed by Lovemore Fazili.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :