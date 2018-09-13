Ministry responds to Joyce Banda on Malawi health crisis claims

Malawi government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has responded to former president Joyce Banda’s recent claims that there is a crisis in most of government hospitals in the country.
Banda claimed to have received concrete reports that there are no drugs and food in public hospitals as well the facilities being hit hard by water shortage and electricity power blackouts.
Responding to the claims, Ministry of Health Spokespern Joshua Malango vehemently denied the allegations.
Malango repeatedly stressed what Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi said few days ago that at Central Medical Stores there are enough drugs to supply in all government hospitals for the next period of about nine months.
On electricity and water shortages, the MoH Spokesperson said all referral hospitals have backup generators and that taps cannot go dry since there are multiple sources of water.
According to Malango, some district hospitals may be facing challenges due to poor budgeting and planning by their respective Councils and based on what they prioritise.
He therefore advised district council committees, chiefs and other relevant authorities to join hands and make right choices on setting up their priorities when budgeting.
Meanwhile, Malango has also pleaded with the general public to report all cases of drug and medical equipment theft.
the ministry should not be just defensive like this. if councils get peanuts, do thy spend everything of health budget? what about education, water and sanitation and other social sectors where situation is so appalling? such critics is health, all you need to do as a ministry is to address the shortfalls. and not pushing the blame to councils. go to the district hospitals. sanitation is poor. water is not there. genset don’t have fuel. there r no drugs. if the shortfall.is councils, why don’t you fire the personnel. and bring in people that can perform. you can’t because you… Read more »
Mr. Malango, we know what you are talking about. And it’s true that this country has currently enough medicines. But patients are openly told that they will be given medicines after 20 May next year if they vote out DPP from government. This clearly shows that what is happening is just sabotage. To make matters worse, the DPP people are not smart. They can’t even see exactly what is eating them. I am sure they don’t know what is going on in the hospitals. Politicians under the disguise of medical practitioners in government hospitals are sending critically ill people back… Read more »
