Ministry responds to Joyce Banda on Malawi health crisis claims

Malawi government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has responded to former president Joyce Banda’s recent claims that there is a crisis in most of government hospitals in the country.

Banda claimed to have received concrete reports that there are no drugs and food in public hospitals as well the facilities being hit hard by water shortage and electricity power blackouts.

Responding to the claims, Ministry of Health Spokespern Joshua Malango vehemently denied the allegations.

Malango repeatedly stressed what Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi said few days ago that at Central Medical Stores there are enough drugs to supply in all government hospitals for the next period of about nine months.

On electricity and water shortages, the MoH Spokesperson said all referral hospitals have backup generators and that taps cannot go dry since there are multiple sources of water.

According to Malango, some district hospitals may be facing challenges due to poor budgeting and planning by their respective Councils and based on what they prioritise.

He therefore advised district council committees, chiefs and other relevant authorities to join hands and make right choices on setting up their priorities when budgeting.

Meanwhile, Malango has also pleaded with the general public to report all cases of drug and medical equipment theft.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :