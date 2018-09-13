Veteran MP Divelias Zaipa lose to Nkusa Nkhoma: Chakwera battles it out in MCP primary polls

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is battling out in his first ever party primary polls in Lilongwe north west.

A number of aspirants have sprung up in the constituency to challenge Chakwera, a sitting member of parliament, bringing fears in the MCP as to what would happen should he lose the primary elections.

Some officials in the MCP are silently saying some of the canddates in the primary elections have been sponsored by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Results of the primary elections will be known late in the afternoon.

In Mchinji, a veteran politician who has been in parliament close to three decades Divelias Zaipa has lost the MCP primary elections to a new political comer Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma.

Zaipa joins a list of sitting members of parliament who have lost in primary elections who include Joseph Njobvuyalema of Lilongwe Mapuyu south.

Others are Kasungu central MP Amon Nkhata, Kasungu south MP Vasco Chimbalu and Kasungu west legislator Alex Major.

