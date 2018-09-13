International community applaud Mangochi on census

The international community in the country and the National Statistical Office (NSO) have applauded Mangochi District Council for smooth progress of the Population and Housing Census (HPC) currently under way.

German Ambassador Juergen Borsch, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) assistant representative Dorothy Nyasulu and NSO commissioner Mercy Kanyuka said they are impressed with the commitment by the district council and enumerators.

Said Borsch: “I am impressed with the professionalism, the commitment and the empathy that each and everyone involved in the exercise is displaying. It is important that we have accurate figures for us to respond to the social needs of the people.

“We need to know how many more hospitals, schools are needed and where? We need to respond to the people’s questions and needs and, as an international community, we are very much interested in the exercise. That is why we are supporting it.”

Nyasulu commended NSO and the district council for the successful implementation of the exercise.

On her part, Kanyuka said the exercise was making progress at national level despite few challenges faced at the onset of the census.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :