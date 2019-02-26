Zoya pens 2 year deal with Civil Sporting

Civil Sporting Club have received a huge boost following news of the return of their star player Emmanuel Zoya who has signed a two-year contract.

Zoya, formely of Nyasa Big Bullets, has returned back to his former club following the expiry of his contract.

Zoya told Nyasa Times on Tuesday that he has signed a two-year contract with the capital city giants.

“Iam delighted to be back at the club which I started my career. I thank Bullets supporters, officials and technical panel for their support when Li was playing for them,”he said.

Zoya said it was not difficult to make a decesion to return to his former club because he regard the club highly.

“People have known me in football because of this club and I will try my best to make sure that we win some silverware in the 2019 season,” said Zoya.

Meanwhile, sources at Civil Sporting has confided that Zoya will be handed an arm band.

During his time at Nyasa Big Bullets,Zoya won the Championship and Carlsberg Cup.

