Meke says no despondency with Belgium results: Malawi U-23 improving

The Malawi Under 23 Football Team Coach, Meke Mwase, has said results from training matches in Belgium do not matter much as the technical panel is fixing things in the team in preparation for the game against Zambia Under 23 in March.

Mwase was speaking in Brussels after the team went down 3-1 to Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL), the same margin loss from the first game.

This means that from two games, the team has conceded six goals and managed to score only two goals. But Mwase says the team is improving.

“We are improving slowly but surely. What is just disheartening is that we are losing games but for sure we are fixing things. We are not looking at the score margin but we are looking at coming up with a strong team that can play Zambia,” Mwase said.

The OHL coach said the Malawi youthful side was very aggressive and played good football in the first half.

“We are a bit more experienced and in the second half we were stronger than them. I think as a team they performed very well. I am sure that Mr Ronny Van Geneugden will improve this side because we saw some very positive things from them,” said the coach.

