Musician Joe Muyimbi sings a song of hope  in ‘Multiply’

One of the promising gospel artist Joe Muyimbi real name John Msiska has finally released both the audio and video of his long awaited song titled ‘Multiply’ where among other things he is encouraging people who are going through hard times to depend upon the lord.

Recorded at Incredible Sounds Studio in Blantyre and Shot by Lusu Manda and Jiya 265, the song emphasizes that it is not by power nor mighty to walk in the blessings of God but it is by spirit.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Muyimbi said he has released the song to assure people that God answers every prayer.

“I decided to release the song having knowledge of the word of God that God himself will bless the works of our hands causing everything we do to multiply in every angle ranging from business, career and even in families,” he said.

Muyimbi is also challenging all the Christians in the country to trust God in all the situations they are going through saying God will change their stories.

“We should not be anxious of anything but through prayer and supplications let our requests be known unto God.

“The bible says we are the seed of Abraham therefore greatness is in us already and what we need is to manifest those blessings,” he said.

He added that people should expect more good songs from him saying he is currently working on an album which will be released anytime soon.

Both the audio and the video of the song is available on various social media platforms and can be accessed on the following links http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=10554 and https://youtu.be/YgpEizJ64Rw

John Msiska who is a third year law student at Catholic University in Chiradzulu started his music career at a tender age but realized his full potential in 2007.

